Momina Mustehsan voices concerns against De Kock for distracting Fakhar Zaman

04:53 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Albeit countess debates, Twitter still remains uncertain about what constitutes as 'fake fielding' amid the fiasco which is all about Fakhar Zaman, who was 'cheated' by Quinton DeKock

The Internet was left into a frenzy when Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman made the highest individual score for a chasing team in an ODI — 193 off 155 balls.

Later conversation on ‘fake fielding’ spread like wildfire where Pakistan lost to South Africa by 17 runs in the match at Johannesburg.

Momina Momina is the latest to jump on the bandwagon as the Baari singer was spotted supporting Fakhar Zaman over De Kock's trick.

Mustehsan tweeted, “We all should tweet @ICC to ask for a comment. Is 41.5 a valid law? And if it is, was @FakharZamanLive dismissed unfairly? Cricket is loved and played across the globe. It is important to address this incident to keep it from encouraging deception in future plays #PakvsSA @TheRealPCB #AskICC.”

Zaman hit a Lungi Ngidi delivery to Aiden Markram at long-off in the first ball of the 50th over during Pakistan’s chase. As the opener returned for a second run, South Africa’s wicketkeeper de Kock pointed at the bowler.

The opener of the national team Fakhar Zaman was run out after being tricked by the South African wicketkeeper. Fakhar Zaman played brilliant innings of 193 off 155 balls which included 10 sixes and 18 fours during the match.

