Randhir Kapoor mistakenly drops first glimpse of Kareena Kapoor’s newborn baby
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.
Ever since his birth, fans have been eagerly awaiting and hawking on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram for the little Nawabs virtual introduction but seems like grandfather Randhir Kapoor did the honours.
Even though it is not confirmed, according to the Indian media Kapoor accidentally shared a picture of his newborn grandson and deleted it afterwards
However, it seems like Randhir did not share it purposely and soon after he deleted the collage of two pictures.
The following interaction did not escape the massive fan following as multiple screenshots were immediately taken. Hence, the picture is still very much ‘alive’ on social media even though it has been taken off by Randhir Kapoor.
Kareena and Saif's second son was born on February 21. The two has chosen to keep matters private, revealing neither his name nor his face.
