Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she contracted the Covid-19. In her Instagram story, she said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”
India is facing the worst kind of the third wave of coronavirus as virus infections crossed 100,000 per day for the first time.
Earlier, Indian actors Akshay Kumar, Govinda and others also tested positive for the virus.
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for ... 04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has become the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19 infection. Turning to his ...
