Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19
Web Desk
05:45 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19
Share

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she contracted the Covid-19. In her Instagram story, she said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

India is facing the worst kind of the third wave of coronavirus as virus infections crossed 100,000 per day for the first time.

Earlier, Indian actors Akshay Kumar, Govinda and others also tested positive for the virus.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for ... 04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has become the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19 infection. Turning to his ...

More From This Category
Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery gets financial ...
05:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Momina Mustehsan voices concerns against De Kock ...
04:53 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Randhir Kapoor mistakenly drops first glimpse of ...
05:26 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time ...
04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Chingariyan — Saba Qamar celebrates her ...
02:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby ...
01:48 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19
05:45 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr