Gold price hits New High of Rs364,900 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan are at all-time high, as price per tola increased by Rs3,700 to settle at Rs364,900.

On Wednesday, price of 10 grams of gold also recorded an upward movement, rising by Rs3,171 to reach Rs312,842.

This comes after a day of stability, as the gold rate had remained unchanged at Rs361,200 per tola on Tuesday. Globally, gold prices also posted gains. The global rate climbed by $37, reaching $3,424 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20, as reported by APGJSA.

Silver prices followed suit in the local market, with a Rs46 increase per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs4,081.

The rise in precious metal prices reflects ongoing market uncertainty and investor interest in safe-haven assets.