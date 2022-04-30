Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 April 2022
08:14 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,214 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,266.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Karachi
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Islamabad
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Peshawar
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Quetta
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Sialkot
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Attock
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Gujranwala
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Jehlum
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Multan
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Gujrat
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Nawabshah
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Chakwal
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Hyderabad
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Nowshehra
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Sargodha
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Faisalabad
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
|Mirpur
|PKR 131,200
|PKR 1,599
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:20 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 April 202208:14 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- New CCTV footage shows suspect lurking around a day before Karachi ...12:25 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz reaches Jeddah to meet Saudi Crown Prince11:53 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Who is Shari Baloch, woman suicide bomber who targeted Chinese ...11:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
PTV all set to make a smashing comeback with star-studded mega project
07:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Ayesha Omar's new workout video goes viral06:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani slams Kanika Kapoor's 'shameless rendition' of Boohey ...06:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- 'What a gentleman' – Sarah Khan all praise for Ahad Raza Mir05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022