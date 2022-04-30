Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 April 2022

08:14 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,214 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,266.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Karachi PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Islamabad PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Peshawar PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Quetta PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Sialkot PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Attock PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Gujranwala PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Jehlum PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Multan PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Bahawalpur PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Gujrat PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Nawabshah PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Chakwal PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Hyderabad PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Nowshehra PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Sargodha PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Faisalabad PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599
Mirpur PKR 131,200 PKR 1,599

