Sarah Khan reveals her chic hot look from Falak's upcoming song

What is the better way to show love for your husband than being his muse in his music video?

For those wondering whether that's possible, Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has just showed how easily it can be done. Married to celebrated Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, the Dekho Chaand Aaya actress stunned her fans when she announced her collaboration with the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer. On top of that, the Belapur Ki Dayan star dropped her latest ravishing look from Shabir's latest song.

The Tumhare Hain actress assured her 10.2 million fans that the project is "Coming soon."

It is apparent from the Badi Aapa actress' Instagram post that the couple is working on a song titled "Pyaar Da Sahara".

Acing an elegant red dress with vintage hair and makeup, Khan looked like a star straight out of old Hollywood. The diva is unrecognizable with her latest look as she's donned the classic semblance.

Apart from social media users who loved the Raqs e Bismil diva's look, her celebrity husband also left a verse from their latest offering, or so it seems, in the comments section.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata and Hum Tum.