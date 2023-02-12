Search

Letters

Sarah Khan reveals her chic hot look from Falak's upcoming song

Noor Fatima 11:55 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Sarah Khan reveals her chic hot look from Falak's upcoming song
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)

What is the better way to show love for your husband than being his muse in his music video?

For those wondering whether that's possible, Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has just showed how easily it can be done. Married to celebrated Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, the Dekho Chaand Aaya actress stunned her fans when she announced her collaboration with the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer. On top of that, the Belapur Ki Dayan star dropped her latest ravishing look from Shabir's latest song. 

The Tumhare Hain actress assured her 10.2 million fans that the project is "Coming soon."  

It is apparent from the Badi Aapa actress' Instagram post that the couple is working on a song titled "Pyaar Da Sahara".

Acing an elegant red dress with vintage hair and makeup, Khan looked like a star straight out of old Hollywood. The diva is unrecognizable with her latest look as she's donned the classic semblance.

Apart from social media users who loved the Raqs e Bismil diva's look, her celebrity husband also left a verse from their latest offering, or so it seems, in the comments section. 

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata and Hum Tum.

Are Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir expecting their second child?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Sarah Khan reveals her chic hot look from Falak's upcoming song

11:55 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023

08:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.03 269.53
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: