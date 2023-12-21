Sarwat Gillani requests prayers en route to the hospital for delivery

Renowned Pakistani actress Sarwat Gillani is set to embark on a life-changing journey as she heads to the hospital to bring a new life into the world.

Sharing the deeply personal moment with her fans and well-wishers, Sarwat took to her Instagram to request prayers as she prepared for the delivery of her baby.

"Headed to the hospital for my delivery, kindly make Dua for a safe and sound procedure and return home."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-12-21/1703156463-6036.jpeg

Gilani married Fahad Mirza, a fellow actor and plastic surgeon on August 18, 2014, and currently have two children.