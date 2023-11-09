Kareena Kapoor set to star as female cop in 'Singham Again'

In the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe, "Singham Again," Bollywood luminary Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make a return, reprising her role as Avni Kamat, the devoted wife of the fearless DCP Bajirao Singham, portrayed by Ajay Devgn.

Devgn took to social media to unveil Kapoor's captivating first look, describing her as "Fierce, Strong, and Singham's strength!" Having previously collaborated on successful films like "Golmaal Returns," "Golmaal 3," and "Singham Returns," Kapoor expressed her excitement about joining the cast of "Singham Again" on Instagram, stating, "It's about time... Rejoining forces with the cop verse."

The film, scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. While details about Kapoor's character are kept under wraps, the team is thrilled to have the lead pair back on screen.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe began with "Singham," followed by two sequels. Padukone recently joined the franchise as Lady Singham in "Singham Again." Kapoor, who previously portrayed Avni in "Singham Returns," most recently shared the screen with Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha" and completed filming for Hansal Mehta's "Jaane Jaan" on Netflix.