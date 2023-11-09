  

Has Dior replaced Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

07:09 PM | 9 Nov, 2023
Rumors were rife that Dior has cut ties with 27-year-old model Hadid due to her support for the Palestinian people and criticism of the Israeli government's actions post-October 7, 2023. To add fuel to the fire, Israeli model May Tager appeared in Dior's holiday ad campaign, causing speculation that Hadid had been replaced. However, a closer look reveals a more nuanced story.

According to a source close to the matter, Hadid's contract with Dior actually ended in March 2022, long before the recent Israel-Palestine conflict escalation. Tager has appeared in Dior's holiday campaigns before, including the 2022 edition. Hadid, with Palestinian heritage, has consistently voiced her support for the Palestinian cause, even during her tenure as Dior's makeup ambassador in 2016. Her political views do not seem to have influenced Dior's decision to end their partnership.

The Associated Press confirms that recent comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict have not impacted Hadid's relationship with Dior. The brand's choice to end the partnership appears to be rooted in contractual matters, not political ones. The rumours of Hadid's political stance leading to her dismissal from Dior lack evidence.

Previously, "Boycott Dior" trended on X as users criticized the brand for replacing the Palestinian-American model amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has claimed over 10,300 lives, mostly civilians, in Gaza, with Israel advancing towards Gaza City.

Bella Hadid reveals why she kept silence over Israel-Palestine issue

