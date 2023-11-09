Has Dior replaced Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Rumors were rife that Dior has cut ties with 27-year-old model Hadid due to her support for the Palestinian people and criticism of the Israeli government's actions post-October 7, 2023. To add fuel to the fire, Israeli model May Tager appeared in Dior's holiday ad campaign, causing speculation that Hadid had been replaced. However, a closer look reveals a more nuanced story.
According to a source close to the matter, Hadid's contract with Dior actually ended in March 2022, long before the recent Israel-Palestine conflict escalation. Tager has appeared in Dior's holiday campaigns before, including the 2022 edition. Hadid, with Palestinian heritage, has consistently voiced her support for the Palestinian cause, even during her tenure as Dior's makeup ambassador in 2016. Her political views do not seem to have influenced Dior's decision to end their partnership.
The Associated Press confirms that recent comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict have not impacted Hadid's relationship with Dior. The brand's choice to end the partnership appears to be rooted in contractual matters, not political ones. The rumours of Hadid's political stance leading to her dismissal from Dior lack evidence.
Previously, "Boycott Dior" trended on X as users criticized the brand for replacing the Palestinian-American model amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has claimed over 10,300 lives, mostly civilians, in Gaza, with Israel advancing towards Gaza City.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
