Salman Faisal and Neha Malik welcome baby boy

Salman Faisal is an emerging actor of the new generation, acclaimed for his contributions to notable projects such as "Dil Mom Ka Diya" and driven by a sincere enthusiasm for cricket.

Hailing from a remarkably talented family, Salman's mother is none other than the beloved Saba Faisal, an iconic figure adored as television's favourite mother and mother-in-law. With an impressive presence in nearly every second television project, Saba Faisal knows how to captivate audiences effortlessly.

Faisal, happily married to Neha Malik, recently celebrated the arrival of their second child, another charming son. Saba Faisal went the extra mile, taking a flight from Karachi to Lahore for a brief visit, just to shower love on her new grandson. The delightful moments were captured in beautiful pictures featuring Granny Saba with her precious new grandchild, creating heartwarming memories for the growing family.

The comment section was filled with best wishes from fans and admirers in the comment section.

On the work front, Faisal has been seen in Roothi Roothi Zindagi, Aitebar, Apnay, Sakeena, Sukh Dukh and Uraan.