Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer to reunite for drama serial 'Mehshar'

Following the success of their acclaimed performances in 'Ehram e Junoon,' actors Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer are set to enthrall audiences once again in the upcoming drama serial 'Mehshar.' The duo, who previously portrayed the characters of Shayan and Shanzay in 'Ehram e Junoon,' received high praise from fans for their on-screen chemistry and compelling portrayal of complex roles.
Now, as they embark on a new journey with 'Mehshar,' anticipation is at an all-time high. Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and penned by Amira Shahid, the drama promises to deliver a captivating narrative enriched with drama and intrigue.
With 'Mehshar,' viewers can expect another stellar performance from this dynamic duo, as they bring their characters to life against the backdrop of a compelling storyline.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
