French actor Gérard Depardieu arrested on charges of sexual assault

07:03 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
Renowned French actor Gérard Depardieu has been arrested by police and is set to face trial in October over allegations of sexual assault.

The alleged assaults took place in September 2021 during the filming of the movie "Les Volets Verts," according to Western media sources, while the names of the victims remain undisclosed.

Additionally, Depardieu is under formal investigation for suspected rape and sexual assault, reportedly occurring in August 2018 against actress Charlotte Arnould.

This is not the first time Depardieu has faced such accusations. He has previously been under formal investigation for alleged rape and sexual assault following complaints from multiple women. The actor vehemently denies all allegations against him.

Renowned for his roles in films such as "Green Card," "The Man in the Iron Mask," and "Life of Pi," Depardieu received an Oscar nomination in 1991 for his lead role in "Cyrano de Bergerac."

In a notable turn of events in 2013, Depardieu was granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin after publicly expressing his intention to renounce his French passport in protest against proposed tax increases for the wealthiest citizens.

