French actor Gérard Depardieu arrested on charges of sexual assault

Renowned French actor Gérard Depardieu has been arrested by police and is set to face trial in October over allegations of sexual assault.
The alleged assaults took place in September 2021 during the filming of the movie "Les Volets Verts," according to Western media sources, while the names of the victims remain undisclosed.
Additionally, Depardieu is under formal investigation for suspected rape and sexual assault, reportedly occurring in August 2018 against actress Charlotte Arnould.
This is not the first time Depardieu has faced such accusations. He has previously been under formal investigation for alleged rape and sexual assault following complaints from multiple women. The actor vehemently denies all allegations against him.
Renowned for his roles in films such as "Green Card," "The Man in the Iron Mask," and "Life of Pi," Depardieu received an Oscar nomination in 1991 for his lead role in "Cyrano de Bergerac."
In a notable turn of events in 2013, Depardieu was granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin after publicly expressing his intention to renounce his French passport in protest against proposed tax increases for the wealthiest citizens.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
