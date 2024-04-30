Search

Man marries mother-in-law in Bihar

Web Desk
07:31 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
In a surprising turn of events in Bihar's Banga region, a mother-in-law decided to marry her son-in-law, creating a wedding unlike any other.

As their bond grew stronger, the mother-in-law and son-in-law realized they wanted to spend their lives together. When their family found out, they supported their decision, and the couple decided to tie the knot officially.

Here's how it happened: After Sikander Yadav's wife passed away, he went to live with his in-laws. During this time, Sikander and his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi, grew very close.

Geeta's husband and Sikander's father-in-law were worried about their relationship. So, during a village meeting, they suggested Sikander and Geeta get married. Surprisingly, both agreed.

At the meeting, Sikander openly admitted his love for Geeta, and they decided to legalize their relationship through a court marriage.

This unusual wedding has sparked conversation in the community, but for Sikander and Geeta, it's a celebration of their love and commitment to each other.

