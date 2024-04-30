Man marries mother-in-law in Bihar

In a surprising turn of events in Bihar's Banga region, a mother-in-law decided to marry her son-in-law, creating a wedding unlike any other.
#VideoNews बिहार में सास-दामाद ने ग्रामीणों के सामने की शादी— Neo Politico हिंदी (@NP_Hindi) April 28, 2024
दामाद सिकंदर यादव और सास गीता देवी का कई साल से चल रहा था अफेयर
पकड़े जाने के बाद ससुर ने करा दी दोनों की शादी
सिंदूर भरने के बाद दामाद और सास ने कोर्ट मैरिज भी की
सिकंदर यादव के गीता देवी की बेटी से दो बच्चे हैं। pic.twitter.com/cFBDUEfSwD
As their bond grew stronger, the mother-in-law and son-in-law realized they wanted to spend their lives together. When their family found out, they supported their decision, and the couple decided to tie the knot officially.
Here's how it happened: After Sikander Yadav's wife passed away, he went to live with his in-laws. During this time, Sikander and his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi, grew very close.
Geeta's husband and Sikander's father-in-law were worried about their relationship. So, during a village meeting, they suggested Sikander and Geeta get married. Surprisingly, both agreed.
At the meeting, Sikander openly admitted his love for Geeta, and they decided to legalize their relationship through a court marriage.
This unusual wedding has sparked conversation in the community, but for Sikander and Geeta, it's a celebration of their love and commitment to each other.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
