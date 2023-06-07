Asif Ali Zardari purchases a new home, where is it located?

LAHORE - Asif Ali Zardari, a former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has purchased a new home in Punjab capital city amid an unending political upheaval.

According to reports, Asif Ali Zardari's home is located at Lahore's Model town area where Shehbaz Sharif and other important political figures also reside.

It is anticipated that Asif Ali Zardari will shortly move there.

Asif Ali Zardari's name has been given to the residence in honour of his connection to the place.