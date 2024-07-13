Search

John Cena's epic Bhangra at Anant Ambani's wedding goes viral

Web Desk
12:47 PM | 13 Jul, 2024
John Cena’s epic Bhangra at Anant Ambani's wedding goes viral

Celebs, politicians, and global stars from around the world flocked in Mumbai for grand wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asian richest man Mukesh Ambani. After series of events, the key wedding day was the climax, where stars like WWE star John Cena performed.

Friday's ceremony was part of a four-day extravaganza, concluding a series of lavish parties held since March, which featured performances by top stars.

Legendary player and Hollywood star John Cena grabbed all attention with his signature ‘You Can’t See Me’ move, which he made with a desi twist.

Clips of Cena's dancing at Anant Ambani’s wedding have been circulating on social media. Donning a light blue sherwani with turban, john Cena danced to Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

