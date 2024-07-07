Search

John Cena announces retirement From WWE after 23 Years

Web Desk
11:41 AM | 7 Jul, 2024
Source: social media

Actor and Wrestler John Cena finally seems to have retired from World Wrestling Entertainment WWE after more than 2 decades.

The famous wrestler officially announced his retirement from competitive wrestling after uncounted appearances and iconic matches. The 47-year-old makes the announcement at the Money in the Bank event in Canada, saying his final match would be next year.

During his emotional announcement, John Cena reflected on his more than two-decade-long career, highlighting both remarkable successes and challenging moments he has experienced since joining in 2001.

Widely regarded as one of greatest stars, John achieved the prestigious status of world champion a record 16 times.

Thanking for massive support, John Cena expressed his appreciation to the audience, describing their gesture as an incredible gesture of kindness.

Beyond his career, John Cena started into acting with his debut in The Marine. he then made it to Suicide Squad, and Fast and Furious 9.

The Hollywood personality also holds Guinness World Record for fulfilling most Make-a-Wish wishes for terminally ill children.

