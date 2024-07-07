John Cena announces retirement From WWE after 23 Years

Actor and Wrestler John Cena finally seems to have retired from World Wrestling Entertainment WWE after more than 2 decades.
The famous wrestler officially announced his retirement from competitive wrestling after uncounted appearances and iconic matches. The 47-year-old makes the announcement at the Money in the Bank event in Canada, saying his final match would be next year.
During his emotional announcement, John Cena reflected on his more than two-decade-long career, highlighting both remarkable successes and challenging moments he has experienced since joining in 2001.
Widely regarded as one of greatest stars, John achieved the prestigious status of world champion a record 16 times.
Thanking for massive support, John Cena expressed his appreciation to the audience, describing their gesture as an incredible gesture of kindness.
Beyond his career, John Cena started into acting with his debut in The Marine. he then made it to Suicide Squad, and Fast and Furious 9.
The Hollywood personality also holds Guinness World Record for fulfilling most Make-a-Wish wishes for terminally ill children.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
