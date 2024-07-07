Holy Kaaba adorned with new Kiswa to mark Islamic Year 1446

A new Kiswa has been installed on Holy Kaaba in Makkah to mark first day of the Islamic new year 1446H.

Details shared by Saudi Press Agency said General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque oversaw the installation.

At least 159 skilled craftsmen and team of skilled engineers and technicians carried out the installation of Kiswa. The gold-embroidered pieces from old Kiswa were removed while the new one was brought to Islam's holiest site.

The new Kiswa comprises 53 gold-embroidered pieces, including sixteen for the belt area, seven for under the belt, four corner pieces, seventeen lanterns, five pieces for the door curtain, one piece for Al-Rukn Al-Yamani, and two pieces for the Black Stone outline.

The installation process is complex and takes several hours to complete, involving up to 200 skilled technicians and craftsmen. The work is done by hand and takes between 60 and 120 days to complete each piece.