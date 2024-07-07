Suzuki Wagon R latest price update in Pakistan July 2024

Suzuki Wagon R remains among top selling hatchbacks due to its affordability, decent fuel efficiency, and spacious interior, despite limited features.
The 1000cc car offers sufficient headroom, legroom despite its compact exterior whle its versatile design, with a large boot space and tall and boxy structure, suits urban families.
The car provides essential safety features and its strong brand presence and extensive service network in Pakistan add to its appeal, while people also preferred the company over access to parts and services.
Wagon R also holds good resale value, as its practicality, ease of maneuverability helped it gain more buyers in Pakistani market.
The car comes in three variants in Pakistan, Wagon R VXR, VXL, and top of line AGS- all backed by 998cc engine.
|Model
|Price
|WagonR VXR
|Rs 3,214,000
|WagonR VXL
|Rs 3,412,000
|WagonR AGS
|Rs 3,741,000
In July 2024, WaginR prices Rs3,214,000 for the VXR variant, Rs3,412,000 for VXL model, and Rs3,741,000 for AGS.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
