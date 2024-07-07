Suzuki Wagon R latest price update in Pakistan July 2024

Suzuki Wagon R remains among top selling hatchbacks due to its affordability, decent fuel efficiency, and spacious interior, despite limited features.

The 1000cc car offers sufficient headroom, legroom despite its compact exterior whle its versatile design, with a large boot space and tall and boxy structure, suits urban families.

The car provides essential safety features and its strong brand presence and extensive service network in Pakistan add to its appeal, while people also preferred the company over access to parts and services.

Wagon R also holds good resale value, as its practicality, ease of maneuverability helped it gain more buyers in Pakistani market.

The car comes in three variants in Pakistan, Wagon R VXR, VXL, and top of line AGS- all backed by 998cc engine.

Suzuki WagonR Price in Pakistan

Model Price WagonR VXR Rs 3,214,000 WagonR VXL Rs 3,412,000 WagonR AGS Rs 3,741,000

In July 2024, WaginR prices Rs3,214,000 for the VXR variant, Rs3,412,000 for VXL model, and Rs3,741,000 for AGS.


















