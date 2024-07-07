U Bank, Yousuf Dewan Companies sign MoU to collaborate for enhanced affordability of EVs

ISLAMABAD—U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) and Yousuf Dewan Companies have entered into a strategic collaboration to leverage their combined strengths to provide innovative financing options for customers, making the ownership of electronic vehicles more accessible and affordable.
Under this partnership, Yusuf Dewan Companies’ customers will benefit from exclusive loan offerings and bundled services for the ownership of Honri and KIA electronic vehicles, including insurance coverage and registration facilities.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed recently in Islamabad by Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO of U Bank, and Mr. Dewan Mohammad Yousuf Farooqui, Chairman of Dewan Group, in the presence of senior management members of both organizations.
At the signing ceremony, Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Yousuf Dewan Companies to facilitate innovative financing solutions for customers interested in EVs. This collaboration is a significant step towards enhanced accessibility to cost-effective mobility means and will ultimately contribute to a greener future. By combining our financial expertise with Yousuf Dewan Companies’ strong market presence, we are confident in further driving technological and financial innovations that benefit all stakeholders.”
At the event, Mr. Dewan Mohammad Yousuf Farooqui, Chairman of Dewan Group, said, “This partnership with U Microfinance Bank marks a significant milestone for us in our mission to provide easy financing solutions. By making it more accessible for people to own EVs and commercial vehicles, we are enhancing individual mobility and contributing to the broader goal of a more sustainable future. Our collaboration with U Bank is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and making impactful strides in the automotive industry in Pakistan.”
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
