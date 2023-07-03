Is China going to build an airport in Pakistan?

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Federal Minister of Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood has revealed that China will build an airport in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to media in his hometown Abdulkhel, he said the ruling coalition made hectic efforts to restore the international community’s trust in Pakistan as the previous government of PTI damaged relationship with foreign countries.

Giving credit to the recent loan deal with the IMF to the ruling coalition, he said the global lender had made the agreement due to prudent policies of the government.

He alleged the previous PTI government had altered the original design of CPEC project on the pretext of reducing the cost, adding that work on Abdulkhel grid station had been stopped during Imran Khan’s government.