What could be new electricity price in Pakistan after IMF loan deal?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to increase the electricity tariff by Rs3.50 per unit under recently agreed loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Reports said the federal government will take a final decision about whether the power tariff will be increased in one-go or in phases. The consumers will face an additional burden of Rs100 billion if the per unit price is increased by one rupees.

The recent surge in power tariff is being attributed to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Furthermore, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is yet to decide on the petition filed by the distribution companies for increase in electricity price.

The global lender will release the first tranche of $1.1 billion under the $3 billion standby agreement after approval from its executive board.