What could be new electricity price in Pakistan after IMF loan deal?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to increase the electricity tariff by Rs3.50 per unit under recently agreed loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Reports said the federal government will take a final decision about whether the power tariff will be increased in one-go or in phases. The consumers will face an additional burden of Rs100 billion if the per unit price is increased by one rupees.
The recent surge in power tariff is being attributed to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.
Furthermore, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is yet to decide on the petition filed by the distribution companies for increase in electricity price.
The global lender will release the first tranche of $1.1 billion under the $3 billion standby agreement after approval from its executive board.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
