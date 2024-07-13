Punjab prepares for Free Solar Panels distribution; Check date and other details

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government is set to distribute free solar panels across the province starting from Independence Day, August 14th.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed that households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will receive these solar panels, without any charges.
For consumers using between 200 and 500 units per month, the panels will be available at only 10percent of the cost, with the remaining 90percent subsidized by the government.
Payments for these panels will be interest-free and spread over five years, facilitated through banks. Chief Minister emphasised that this initiative aims to reduce electricity bills by 40% and to ensure resilience against future energy challenges.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jul-2024/bop-solar-panels-scheme-registration-form-download-and-apply
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
