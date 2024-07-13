Punjab prepares for Free Solar Panels distribution; Check date and other details

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government is set to distribute free solar panels across the province starting from Independence Day, August 14th.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed that households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will receive these solar panels, without any charges.

For consumers using between 200 and 500 units per month, the panels will be available at only 10percent of the cost, with the remaining 90percent subsidized by the government.

Punjab Solar Panels Scheme

Payments for these panels will be interest-free and spread over five years, facilitated through banks. Chief Minister emphasised that this initiative aims to reduce electricity bills by 40% and to ensure resilience against future energy challenges.



https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jul-2024/bop-solar-panels-scheme-registration-form-download-and-apply