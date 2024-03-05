Pakistan bans pharma companies’ sponsored foreign tours for doctors

ISLAMABAD – Favours in terms of expensive gifts, and leisure tours given to doctors and other health professionals by pharma giants is an open secret but authorities are now taking steps to deal with pharma-physician nexus.
National Institute of Health (NIH), in a recent circular, imposed ban on foreign trips of doctors and hospital staff, sponsored by pharma groups.
The circular titled ‘Visits Abroad’ said all requests of Ex-Pakistan leave forwarded to this Ministry shall be accompanied by an affidavit by the concerned officers that their foreign visits are not for attending conferences/seminars and that the visit is not sponsored by any private company/donor etc.
Furthermore, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) also rolled out fresh code of conduct for pharma companies, and medical professionals, which has been authorized by the federal government.
The new regulations restrict medicine companies from paying for the travel expenses of doctors' families and others.
Furthermore, doctors must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their institution to receive reimbursement for foreign travel expenses, as outlined in the notification.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
