USD to PKR: Rupee climbs marginally against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistani currency witnessed slight gains against US dollar, moving up 0.07pc in early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, rupee climbed by Rs0.20 and is being quoted at 279.06 against the greenback.

In the last session, PKR registered marginal decline to settle at 279.26 against the US dollar, per State Bank rates.

As the rupee saw marginal gains, Pakistan Stock Exchange extended its upward trajectory from the previous week in the aftermath of new prime minister election.

The newly elected PM directed his financial team to immediately initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the new bailout package under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).