Massive fire breaks out in foam shops on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road

KARACHI – Furniture and equipment were reduced to ashes as fire broke out at shops selling foam in Iqbal Market in the port city of Karachi on Tuesday.

Rescuers and firefighters rushed to the site to douse fire, which authorities described as ‘third degree’.

Fire brigade officials told media that material in the furniture and foam-making shop was combustible that further intensified the inferno.

Meanwhile, no casualties were reported in the latest incident of fire in the commercial area.

More to follow...