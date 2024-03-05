Twitter(X) outage in Pakistan: Court issues notices to PTA, info ministry

ISLAMABAD – Social media giant X, previously known as Twitter, has remained inaccessible in Pakistan for the last two weeks despite court orders and now Islamabad High Court issued notices to Information Ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to know about outage.
Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the plea against the closure of microblogging platform and inquired, why the social site used by millions is closed in Pakistan?
CJ inquired about the status of the matter in Sindh High Court (SHC) as earlier a similar petition was filed and KARACHI and the apex provincial court ordered authorities to restore the services with immediate effect.
The counsel apprised the IHC chief justice that a petition related to contempt of court will be heard.
The judge then issued orders to issue notices to CJ and the matter will be heard next week.
