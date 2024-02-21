US calls for unrestricted Internet access as X, formerly Twitter, still down in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United States stressed unrestricted internet access for public as social media giant X, formerly Twitter, remained inaccessible in Pakistan.

After recovering for few hours on Monday and Tuesday, microblogging platform X has been suspended again on Wednesday as users having trouble accessing website to check updates and latest trends.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller recently commented on situation in Pakistan. Responding to a query, Mr Miller called elections and formation of government an internal matter of Pakistan. He however reiterated calls to probe allegations of irregularities.

The official further expressed concern over disruption of social site X, formerly Twitter in post election crisis.

Miller said he is not having specifics about the matter, but said Washington always want to see full Internet freedom across the globe, and that includes the availability of platforms that people use to communicate with each other.