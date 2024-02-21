US uses veto power for third time to block UNSC resolution for Gaza cease fire

WASHINGTON – The United States again vetoed resolution in the United Nations Security Council that demanded a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza.

As millions in Palestine are in dire need to get aid, and many countries out there are calling for a ceasefire, the US used its veto power for the third time to block United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Washington's latest move aims to forceful backing of Tel Aviv. Despite the growing calls for ceasfire, Jewish forces continue bombardment of Gaza and advanced ground assault. A vast area of the enclave has been razed to a wasteland, with majority of people have been displaced, and are facing shortages of food, fuel, water and medicine.

This time, US stated that ceasefire resolution would dent negotiations for a hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas. Several countries slammed US, saying the veto supports violence against Palestinians.

The council was told before the vote that it is in favor of this draft resolution is support to the Palestinian's right to life.

Amid no end to fight and end of casualties, Israel continues to pound Gaza from north to south, and the situation causes spiraling humanitarian nightmare.