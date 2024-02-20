X, formerly Twitter, services face disruption in Pakistan for fourth day

LAHORE – Microblogging platform X or Twitter continues to face disruption in Pakistan on Tuesday, a day after social media app was partially restored.

Amid unannounced restrictions on social media platform, internet users in Pakistan are using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as accessibility to Elon Musk-owned X has been down for the fourth day.

Pakistani government remains silent about the development, but NetBlocks, the internet monitor reported national-wide disruption to X amid protests over poll rigging.

The internet watchdog noted the restriction of the platform which it said was the latest and longest in a series of nation-scale internet censorship measures imposed by authorities.

On Monday, X was restored for some time but was restricted again. The move not only opposed freedom of speech but also dented many companies financially.