PSL 2024, Match 5: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United - Updates, Scores and Squads

Multan Sultans are set to lock horns with red hot Islamabad United in fifth game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday February 20, 2024.

Both sides are confident as Rizwan-led Sultans bagged first game against Karachi Kings, while Islamabad United outclassed Lahore Qalandars in PSL opener.

The hosts defended a total of 185/2 after restricting Karachi Kings to 130/8 in their campaign opener with Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks and Mohammad Ali displayed top skills on that night for former champions.

On the other hand, Islamabad United managed to achieve 196 as skipper Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha remain star performers.

Both sides will look to advance their winning momentum intact when they lock horns today for the 14th time in the marque event.

For Tuesday’s action, powerplay will be crucial as both squads would want to capitalise on the field restrictions and get as many runs as possible before scoring gets tougher with the old ball.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah