Search

ad
Pakistan Super League (PSL)Sports

PSL 2024, Match 5: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United - Updates, Scores and Squads

Web Desk
10:44 AM | 20 Feb, 2024
PSL 2024, Match 5: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United - Updates, Scores and Squads
Source: File Photo

Multan Sultans are set to lock horns with red hot Islamabad United in fifth game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday February 20, 2024.

Both sides are confident as Rizwan-led Sultans bagged first game against Karachi Kings, while Islamabad United outclassed Lahore Qalandars in PSL opener.

The hosts defended a total of 185/2 after restricting Karachi Kings to 130/8 in their campaign opener with Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks and Mohammad Ali displayed top skills on that night for former champions.

On the other hand, Islamabad United managed to achieve 196 as skipper Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha remain star performers.

Both sides will look to advance their winning momentum intact when they lock horns today for the 14th time in the marque event.

For Tuesday’s action, powerplay will be crucial as both squads would want to capitalise on the field restrictions and get as many runs as possible before scoring gets tougher with the old ball.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:44 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 5: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United - Updates, ...

08:02 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

LIVEBLOG: PSL 2024 – Live Score, Squads and Matches

11:23 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Sana Javed arrives at Multan Stadium to support husband Shoaib ...

10:58 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

10:21 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 4: Quetta Gladiators down Lahore Qalandars

08:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam makes new record in PSL

Most viewed

12:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after ...

06:24 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators win against Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

09:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shahid Afridi urges decision makers to pull Pakistan out of chaos

07:24 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings

06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Liveblog: PSL 9 begins with a bang!

02:05 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024: What are Pakistan Super League match timings during Ramadan

Advertisement

Latest

11:04 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against dollar in inter-bank

Gold & Silver Rate

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 207
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: