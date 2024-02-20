PSL 2024, Match 5: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United - Updates, Scores and Squads

Multan Sultans are set to lock horns with red hot Islamabad United in fifth game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday February 20, 2024.
Both sides are confident as Rizwan-led Sultans bagged first game against Karachi Kings, while Islamabad United outclassed Lahore Qalandars in PSL opener.
The hosts defended a total of 185/2 after restricting Karachi Kings to 130/8 in their campaign opener with Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks and Mohammad Ali displayed top skills on that night for former champions.
On the other hand, Islamabad United managed to achieve 196 as skipper Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha remain star performers.
Both sides will look to advance their winning momentum intact when they lock horns today for the 14th time in the marque event.
For Tuesday’s action, powerplay will be crucial as both squads would want to capitalise on the field restrictions and get as many runs as possible before scoring gets tougher with the old ball.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
