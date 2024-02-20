Pakistan Cricket Board to work under direct control of PM Office

ISLAMABAD –The outgoing government has shifted the control of Pakistan Cricket Board affairs from Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to the Cabinet Division.
With the latest changes under Naqvi led government, the cricket governing body will now function directly under the Prime Minister Office.
The development comes in wake of conflicts between Pakistan Cricket Board and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and interim PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar transferred the affairs of the cricket governing body to Cabinet Division.
A notification issued in this regard said "Prime Minster in terms of rule 3 of the rules of Business 1973, has been pleased to transfer the administrative control of PCB to from IPC to Cabinet Division."
It said Pakistan Cricket Board stands transferred to Cabinet Division.
The country's top cricket governing body remains an autonomous body, which operates under its own constitution and generates funds from its own resources.
Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination was supposed to play role of bridge between cricket board and federal government.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
