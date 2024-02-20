Pakistan Cricket Board to work under direct control of PM Office

ISLAMABAD –The outgoing government has shifted the control of Pakistan Cricket Board affairs from Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to the Cabinet Division.

With the latest changes under Naqvi led government, the cricket governing body will now function directly under the Prime Minister Office.

The development comes in wake of conflicts bet­ween Pakistan Cricket Board and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and interim PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar transferred the affairs of the cricket governing body to Cabinet Division.

A notification issued in this regard said "Prime Minster in terms of rule 3 of the rules of Business 1973, has been pleased to transfer the administrative control of PCB to from IPC to Cabinet Division."

It said Pakistan Cricket Board stands transferred to Cabinet Division.

The country's top cricket governing body remains an autonomous body, which operates under its own constitution and generates funds from its own resources.

Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination was supposed to play role of bridge between cricket board and federal government.