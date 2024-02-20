Another 'electric shock' in the offing as CPPA seeks Rs7/unit hike in electricity tariff

KARACHI – There is no respite for Inflationary Pakistanis who are bearing brunt of record inflation, and now the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) approached the national power regulator for further increase in power tariff.
On Tuesday, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) filed an application with NEPRA, seeking approval for 7.13 per unit hike in electricity price, citing monthly fuel adjustment for January 2024.
If approved, the new hike will further burden masses by over Rs67 billion. The hearing on the CPPA’s request is scheduled for February 23 2024.
Earlier in Feb 2024, the national power regulator announced a hike in the cost of electricity by Rs4.5 per unit. The recent application from CPPA suggests another potential increase in electricity prices, adding woes to the financial challenges faced by consumers.
The outgoing government earlier jacked up price of petrol by Rs2.73 per litre and diesel by over Rs7 for the second half of Feb 2024.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
