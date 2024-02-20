Search

Another 'electric shock' in the offing as CPPA seeks Rs7/unit hike in electricity tariff

Source: File Photo

KARACHI – There is no respite for Inflationary Pakistanis who are bearing brunt of record inflation, and now the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) approached the national power regulator for further increase in power tariff.

On Tuesday, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) filed an application with NEPRA, seeking approval for 7.13 per unit hike in electricity price, citing monthly fuel adjustment for January 2024.

If approved, the new hike will further burden masses by over Rs67 billion. The hearing on the CPPA’s request is scheduled for February 23 2024.

Earlier in Feb 2024, the national power regulator announced a hike in the cost of electricity by Rs4.5 per unit. The recent application from CPPA suggests another potential increase in electricity prices, adding woes to the financial challenges faced by consumers.

The outgoing government earlier jacked up price of petrol by Rs2.73 per litre and diesel by over Rs7 for the second half of Feb 2024. 

