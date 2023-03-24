Gold price up by Rs5,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs5,600 to reach Rs207,500 on Friday as it mostly witnessed upward trend during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs4,801 to settle at Rs177,898.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $58 to close at $1997.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,200 per tola and per 10 grams at Rs1,886.14.