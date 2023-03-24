Ishaq Dar says China approves rollover of $2 billion SAFE deposits

ISLAMABAD – China okayed the rollover of $2 billion State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) deposits for one year.
Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced this while talking to a private publication.
It was one of the requirements of the IMF for getting the rollover of Chinese SAFE deposits for meeting external financing needs in order to move towards striking the much-awaited staff-level agreement.
There are nine tables under the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) that require to be filled.
IMF has asked Pakistan to bridge the gap of $6 billion is simply an attempt to ensure its credibility. Non-materialisation may result in Pakistan sliding into default.
The Fund was forced to put forth this condition on the negotiating table largely because representatives of Gulf countries on the Executive Board had made commitments before the approval of the seventh and eighth reviews for providing financial assistance to Islamabad in different forms. These included additional deposits and investments.
Now, all eyes are on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the UAE and Qatar to bail out Pakistan’s struggling economy.
Only China had come forward to rescue Islamabad by fulfilling its commitments on the re-financing of its commercial loans as well as the rollover of its SAFE deposits.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.