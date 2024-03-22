Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide blast

DI KHAN – Two soldiers were martyred in a suicide bomb blast targeting a convoy of security forces in Dera Ismail Khan, said ISPR on Friday.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that the incident occurred on March 21 (Thursday) when a vehicle-borne suicide bomber detonated explosives near the convoy.
Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel, aged 38, from District Kohat, and Sepoy Tahir Naveed, aged 34, also from District Kohat, bravely embraced martyrdom in the attack, stated the ISPR.
The military’s media wing emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their mission to eradicate terrorism, and the sacrifices made by courageous soldiers only strengthen their determination.
Furthermore, the ISPR assured that the perpetrators responsible for the cowardly attack will be brought to justice.
Meanwhile, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on the night of March 20-21, as per the ISPR.
During the operation, militant Chakar Liaquat was killed, and two others were injured. The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorist, who was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, according to the military’s media wing.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
