Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide blast

DI KHAN – Two soldiers were martyred in a suicide bomb blast targeting a convoy of security forces in Dera Ismail Khan, said ISPR on Friday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that the incident occurred on March 21 (Thursday) when a vehicle-borne suicide bomber detonated explosives near the convoy.

Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel, aged 38, from District Kohat, and Sepoy Tahir Naveed, aged 34, also from District Kohat, bravely embraced martyrdom in the attack, stated the ISPR.

The military’s media wing emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their mission to eradicate terrorism, and the sacrifices made by courageous soldiers only strengthen their determination.

Furthermore, the ISPR assured that the perpetrators responsible for the cowardly attack will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on the night of March 20-21, as per the ISPR.

During the operation, militant Chakar Liaquat was killed, and two others were injured. The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorist, who was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, according to the military’s media wing.