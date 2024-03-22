Karachi fishermen catch Sawa fish worth Rs 2 billion

KARACHI – Luck was on Karachi fishermen's side when they accidentally caught 700 rare Sawa fish, worth around Rs2 billion, near Keti Bandar.
In the nets of the fishermen near Keti Bandar, highly valuable and rare “Sawa” fish, worth millions of rupees, have been caught.
According to Kamal Shah, the spokesperson for the Coastal Media Center, a big catch of “Sawa” fish was made in the nets yesterday.
He mentioned that 700 Sawa fish were found in the nets of three boats.
On the other hand, Majid Khan, the technical advisor of WWF, stated that Sawa fish gather to lay eggs in March and April.
He also said that there is a risk of extinction of Sawa fish due to hunting in large numbers.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.