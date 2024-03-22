Karachi fishermen catch Sawa fish worth Rs 2 billion

KARACHI – Luck was on Karachi fishermen's side when they accidentally caught 700 rare Sawa fish, worth around Rs2 billion, near Keti Bandar.

In the nets of the fishermen near Keti Bandar, highly valuable and rare “Sawa” fish, worth millions of rupees, have been caught.

According to Kamal Shah, the spokesperson for the Coastal Media Center, a big catch of “Sawa” fish was made in the nets yesterday.

He mentioned that 700 Sawa fish were found in the nets of three boats.

On the other hand, Majid Khan, the technical advisor of WWF, stated that Sawa fish gather to lay eggs in March and April.

He also said that there is a risk of extinction of Sawa fish due to hunting in large numbers.