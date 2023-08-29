Meet Pakistani animation prodigy — Matric student Kamran Khan from Waziristan

The Pakistani animation prodigy Kamran Khan made the nation proud by bagging a prestigious American award. A hardworking matric student hailing from North Waziristan, Pakistan, Khan gained unprecedented recognition by securing People’s Choice Award (Animation) at the MSI Creator Awards 2023 held in the United States (US).

In an exclusive interview, the teenager expressed utmost gratitude for the extraordinary opportunity to represent his homeland at an international level.

“The winning masterpiece, an awe-inspiring sci-fi scene meticulously crafted using the software Blender, captivated the imaginations of countless viewers. Kamran’s artistic vision resonated so strongly that it clinched the top spot in the public voting category of the competition, a testament to his ability to connect with a global audience,” Technology Times wrote of Kamran’s award-winning project.

Kamran, also known as Muhammad Kamran, is not only good with computers but also exceptional academically having scored 968 marks in his recent matriculation exams.

According to Technology Times, “The fusion of Kamran’s creative ingenuity and his academic prowess has undoubtedly placed him as a promising beacon of inspiration for the youth in Pakistan and beyond.”