Mom and dad from Ohio who share same birthday welcome twins on their birthday

Sharing a birthday with your siblings may be a nuisance, but not when you share it with your parents!
In a surprising twist of events, a couple from Ohio with the same birthday were blessed with the ultimate present on their special day this year — a set of twins.
Scierra Blair, 31, and José Ervin, 32 — who both celebrate their birthdays on August 18 — welcomed a son and a daughter five minutes past midnight at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital on August 18.
“It’s a blessing. Best birthday present ever,” Ervin told PEOPLE.
The chances of sharing a birthday with both of your biological parents are slim — about 1 in every 133,000 births, according to the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children estimation.
But Ervin and Blair’s extraordinary journey wasn’t smooth. Ervin had to convince his fiancé to endure labor pain for a few extra hours to hit the birthday jackpot.
The twins’ due date was initially expected to be August 28, but when the couple checked in the hospital on August 17, doctors found one of the babies positioned feet-down in the womb and advised Blair to opt for a caesarian surgery to avoid birth complications.
Around 4:30 p.m., Ervin realized if the couple hung on for a few hours, the family of four would all share the same birth date.
Since the mother and the babies were healthy, doctors gave it a go to wait, and Ervin successfully convinced his “tired-and-hungry fiancé” to keep her cool.
“Since she was in good health and wasn’t stressed, and the kids were in good health and weren’t stressed, I thought, ‘Why not wait?'” Ervin shared excitedly.
“I said our kids being born on our birthday, that’s unique. All of us celebrating together, that’s beautiful.”
“I was hangry and just wanted it to be over,” Blair quipped.
“He said, ‘It’s only a few hours and it will go by real fast.’ And I just looked at him and said, ‘Easy for you to say. I’m starving.'”
But Blair agreed on a funny condition. “I agreed, but I told them they owed me a week of potato salad,” Blair said.
Shortly after the date on the calendar turned August 18, doctors successfully delivered José Ervin III. Ar’ria Lannette Ervin was born a minute later.
“They were my birthday present and I’m good with that,” Ervin told PEOPLE. “I’m so stoked. I kiss them like 30,000 times a day.”
KARACHI - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 192.61 points on Monday, showing negative change of 0.40 percent, closing at 47,478.61 points against 47,671.22 points the previous trading day.
A total of 184,138,134 shares were traded during the day as compared to 192,036,691 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 6.465 billion against Rs 6.528 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 90 of them recorded gains and 202 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd. with 19,236,327 shares at Rs 2.02 per share; Bankislami Pak. with 16,660,625 shares at Rs 15.25 per share and Kohinoor Textile with 10,481,500 shares at Rs 63.07 per share.
Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 24.75 per share price, closing at Rs 718.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with Rs 18.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 500.00.
Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.00 per share closing at Rs 8300.00; followed by Sanofi-Aventis with Rs 56.69 decline to close at Rs 711.00.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
