Hindu seer who hosted 'gaumutra party' in 2020 to beat Covid now wants India declared 'only owner of Moon'

NEW DELHI – Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, a Hindu seer, is demanding that the Moon be proclaimed a "Hindu Rashtra" and Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing be declared its capital.

The national president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha urged the Parliament to pass a resolution declaring India the only owner of the Moon before any of other religions does this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the location of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon's south pole will be named as "Shiv Shakti Point".

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj posted a video on social media and urged the Indian government to act fast to ensure that "no terrorist" could enter the country.

"Parliament should proclaim the moon to be a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra. So that no terrorist with a jihadist attitude can get there, the Chandrayaan 3 landing site should be constructed as its capital, or Shiv Shakti Point," he added in the video.

Swami Chakrapani is accustomed to performing absurd feats. He hosted a "gaumutra party" in the nation's capital in 2020, when the nation was facing the coronavirus epidemic, when he and his fellow All India Hindu Mahasabha members drank cow urine to fend against the illness.