Noor Bukhari lashes out on people for vacationing during Muharram

With summertime almost coming to an end, Pakistanis are flocking to Northern areas or abroad to enjoy vacations, but Noor Bukhari thinks they should do otherwise.

The 41-year-old former Pakistani actress is disgruntled with people for enjoying and vacationing during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

Having bid farewell to the entertainment industry in 2017, Bukhari has been following the teachings of Islam and even embraced Hijab.

While the star is currently observing Muharram ul Haram, she has shared her utmost disappointment in people's ignorance towards the event of Ashura and its significance.

Taking to Instagram, the Ultimatum actress wrote, “Wah re Umati Rasool S.a.w ki Aal pe paani band kar diya gaya aur Umati vacation mana rahy hein chutioon pe ja rahy hein."

She added, "9th or 10th muharam ka enteram doosry mazhab bhi karty hein But we are busy planing holidays."

Bukhari has been sharing informative bits related to Muharram ul Haram on her social media platforms to inspire and advice others to do the same.

Having enjoyed an illustrious career with 44 Urdu and 20 Punjabi films including several other television series, Bukhari is one of the icons of Lollywood.