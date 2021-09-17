Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's bold dance video goes viral
Burcu Kıratlı rose to fame with the show Dirilis: Ertugrul that has made it to international top charts. Her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic and she regularly showcases it in her videos.
Her enthralling Instagram feed is proof that Kıratlı is multi-talented and is also fond of dancing.
Turning to her Instagram handle, this time she left her followers bedazzled with a dance ideo where she grooves to an Arabic song. “Last Night” she captioned.
Looking drop-dead gorgeous, the stunner is dressed in a shimmery short dress looking beyond stunning.
Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.
