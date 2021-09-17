SCO Summit – Chinese FM Wang Yi calls on PM Imran in Dushanbe

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe.

Bilateral and regional issues were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held separate meetings with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Dushanbe.

PM Imran Khan arrived in Tajikistan to attend the key summit. He was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and was accorded a red carpet welcome at Dushanbe International Airport.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistani businessmen are accompanying Khan on the visit.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership -- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia -- and six "Dialogue Partners" -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.