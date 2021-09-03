Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold videos set internet on fire
03:35 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new bold videos set internet on fire
Dirilis: Ertugrul's popularity across Pakistan has resulted in the audience keeping a tab on the stars of the hit Turkish series.

Burcu Kıratlı’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as Gokce Hatun is a fan favourite.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. 

Turning on to her Instagram handle, this time she left her fans bedazzled looking ethereal in a chic white dress and complimentary dewy makeup.

“Brunette girl with white skin” she wrote on her Instagram story. 

Earlier, Kiratli sharing her wedding pictures leaving her fans gushing.

Tying the knot with a famed Turkish singer named Sinan Akçıl, the bride beamed with happiness as she looked divine in her wedding gown.

Despite the moral policing, the gorgeous star seems to brush the mean comments of trolling community under the rug.

Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain
05:54 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

