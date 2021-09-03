PPSC makes vaccination certificate mandatory for exams
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday issued new SOPs for the candidate to appear in the exams amid rising cases of coronavirus.

According to a press release issued here, vaccination against coronavirus made mandatory for the candidates want to sit in the exams.

The candidates have to produce a vaccination certificate before sitting in the PPSC exams. Otherwise they would not be allowed to appear in the exams.

“No candidate shall be allowed to apply to any post to be advertised henceforth, unless he/she is Covid vaccinated. A specific feeding area is being created in the online application form, in this regard. Every Candidate shall be required to provide evidence with verification code, reflecting vaccination received, in his/her application form.

“Those who have already applied and their tests/interviews are being planned after 15th September, 2021, they shall only be allowed entry to the examination hall/interview if they are in possession of Covid vaccination certificate,” reads the press release of PPSC.

It has also been made mandatory to mention the vaccination tracking number in the candidate’s application submitted online.

The PPSC will be linked to the NADRA system to verify the vaccination tracking numbers.

The roll number slip will be issued after the confirmation of the vaccination tracking number.

