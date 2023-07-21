Inside Mehar Bano's trip to USA

With summertime at its peak, Pakistani actress, Mehar Bano, is enjoying a trip to USA with her darling husband. The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress needed a break from her exhaustive schedule and booked a trip to all the picturesque destination in America.

Keeping her fans updated with her vacation, the Churails star shared candid moments with her beau and posted solo pictures in her chic attire.

Clad in a blue top with skirt, the Balaa diva's laidback look is the ultimate summer vibe.

Social media users left love filled comments for the diva, including singer Aima Baig telling the Ghalati star about her "favourite place."

On the work front, the 29-year-old diva enjoys multiple successful projects including Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Meray Humnasheen under her belt.