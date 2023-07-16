Netizens compare Meharbano to Uorfi for wearing bold clothes

Looks like Lollywood actress Meharbano has offended the moral police once again! The starlet of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her illustrious career has been on the radar of social media users for her impeccable acting skills and sizzling sartorial choices. Although Meharbano doesn't really bother addressing trolls, they still take a jibe at the diva.

Currently vacationing with her darling husband in New York, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared pictures from the couple's promenade.

The Churails star's bold blue top paired with a Louis Vuitton jeans skirt and a cross body bag served looks on social media, but some weren't impressed as they compared her to Indian actress Uorfi Javed — a name synonymous with bizarre yet catchy fashion statements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Although netizens trolled Meharbano, Pakistani star Hira Mani "loved" the look.

Meharbano is an established actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry with multiple projects including Daagh, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Miss Fire, Churails, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga under her belt.