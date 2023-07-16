Search

Lifestyle

Netizens compare Meharbano to Uorfi for wearing bold clothes

Noor Fatima 09:19 PM | 16 Jul, 2023
Netizens compare Meharbano to Uorfi for wearing bold clothes
Source: Meharbano (Instagram)

Looks like Lollywood actress Meharbano has offended the moral police once again! The starlet of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her illustrious career has been on the radar of social media users for her impeccable acting skills and sizzling sartorial choices. Although Meharbano doesn't really bother addressing trolls, they still take a jibe at the diva.

Currently vacationing with her darling husband in New York, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared pictures from the couple's promenade.

The Churails star's bold blue top paired with a Louis Vuitton jeans skirt and a cross body bag served looks on social media, but some weren't impressed as they compared her to Indian actress Uorfi Javed — a name synonymous with bizarre yet catchy fashion statements.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Although netizens trolled Meharbano, Pakistani star Hira Mani "loved" the look.

Meharbano is an established actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry with multiple projects including Daagh, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Miss Fire, Churails, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga under her belt.

Mehar Bano gets trolled as new dance video in bold dress goes viral

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed under fire for controversial shoe leather dress

06:28 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Ayesha Omar's workout sesh steals netizens' attention

07:42 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Saboor Aly delights fans with her new bold pictures

05:34 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Usman Mukhtar schools netizens trolling Naimal Khawar for surgery

06:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Meharbano sets the floor on fire with smooth dance moves

08:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Musharraf’s granddaughter sets internet on fire with new bold photos

01:42 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Swedish man drops plan to burn Torah and Bible

11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 16, 2023

08:54 AM | 16 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.15
Euro EUR 307 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 367.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Karachi PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Islamabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Peshawar PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Quetta PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Sialkot PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Attock PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Gujranwala PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Jehlum PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Multan PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Bahawalpur PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Gujrat PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Nawabshah PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Chakwal PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Hyderabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Nowshehra PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Sargodha PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Faisalabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Mirpur PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: