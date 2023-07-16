Swedish man drops plan to burn Torah and Bible

A 32-year-old Muslim man, who had planned to burn the Torah and Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm in protest against the burning of Holy Quran in Sweden, has said he will not go ahead with his protest.
Although granted permission by the Stockholm police to stage a protest involving three individuals, the Swedish resident of Syrian origin clarified that his purpose was never to burn any books. Instead, he symbolically discarded a lighter by throwing it to the ground.
“I never intended to burn any books. As a Muslim, burning books is against our beliefs,” the man stated, as cited by broadcaster SVT, addressing the crowd that had gathered there to see the planned act of desecration.
The 32-year-old protester, identified as Ahmad, said the true objective of his protest was to shed light on the distinction between freedom of speech and the act of deliberately offending other ethnic groups.
Pakistan condemned the permission for public desecration of the Torah and Bible in Sweden, a press release by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Saturday.
It said that offensive acts of religious hatred cannot be condoned in the guise of freedom of expression and opinion.
As a religion of peace, Islam calls for respect for all religions, sacred personalities and holy scriptures. “In line with this Islamic ethos, Pakistan has always stressed the need to advance mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence among religions, faiths, and cultures,” it said.
Pakistan called for the international community to condemn, with one voice, all such abhorrent acts of religious hatred, which hurt the sentiments of its followers and constitute deliberate incitement.
Similarly, the decision made by Swedish authorities was also condemned by the Israeli president and prime minister.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his deep sorrow upon witnessing the same fate befalling other holy books following the desecration of the Quran.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Karachi
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Quetta
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Attock
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Multan
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.