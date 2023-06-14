Mehar Bano gets trolled as new dance video in bold dress goes viral

Lollywood starlet Mehar Bano, who proved her versatility onscreen with her work, has a bold and sassy style statement.
The 29-year-old proved her mettle with her acting prowess, and dedication, and she is known to be an undeniable force to be reckoned with.
Known for her bold persona, the Churails star has done it all and never paid heed to trolls or unsolicited critics. Bano has lately shared a dance clip in which she dressed in a skimpy white shirt that revealed her belly area.
With You Right by Doja Cat in the background, the actor makes sensual moves which were enough to raise the temperature.
As the video gets viral, Meher Bano comes on the radar of Keyboard warriors as she mesmerized her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices. The moral brigade flocked to the comment section of her post and shared derogatory comments.
Meher Bano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series Churails.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.
