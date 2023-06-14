Mehar Bano gets trolled as new dance video in bold dress goes viral

Lollywood starlet Mehar Bano, who proved her versatility onscreen with her work, has a bold and sassy style statement.

The 29-year-old proved her mettle with her acting prowess, and dedication, and she is known to be an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

Known for her bold persona, the Churails star has done it all and never paid heed to trolls or unsolicited critics. Bano has lately shared a dance clip in which she dressed in a skimpy white shirt that revealed her belly area.

With You Right by Doja Cat in the background, the actor makes sensual moves which were enough to raise the temperature.

As the video gets viral, Meher Bano comes on the radar of Keyboard warriors as she mesmerized her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices. The moral brigade flocked to the comment section of her post and shared derogatory comments.

Meher Bano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series Churails.