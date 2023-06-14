President Alvi, Jahangir Khan felicitate Pakistan team for participating in Berlin Special Olympics

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has felicitated Pakistan's Special Olympics Team for participating in Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.
In a video message, he said that Special Olympics World Games are the world's largest inclusive sports event for special athletes.
He said thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports.
From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin - the first time that Germany will host the Games.
Meanwhile, squash legend Jahangir Khan also congratulated the special Olympic team for making it to the mega event through sheer hard work. Their passion and zeal to represent the country is remarkable and must be appreciated by all of us. We are proud of them and pray for their success and salute their zeal and passion, Jahangir Khan said.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.
