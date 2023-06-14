President Alvi, Jahangir Khan felicitate Pakistan team for participating in Berlin Special Olympics

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has felicitated Pakistan's Special Olympics Team for participating in Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

In a video message, he said that Special Olympics World Games are the world's largest inclusive sports event for special athletes.

He said thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports.

From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin - the first time that Germany will host the Games.

Meanwhile, squash legend Jahangir Khan also congratulated the special Olympic team for making it to the mega event through sheer hard work. Their passion and zeal to represent the country is remarkable and must be appreciated by all of us. We are proud of them and pray for their success and salute their zeal and passion, Jahangir Khan said.