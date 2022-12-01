PAKvENG: Pakistan vs England first Test to start today as scheduled despite viral infection attack on visitors
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG: Pakistan vs England first Test to start today as scheduled despite viral infection attack on visitors
RAWALPINDI – England, and Pakistan have decided to start Thursday’s historic first Test in Rawalpindi as scheduled despite a viral infection attack on the visitors.

Amid the uncertainty, the England and Wales Cricket Board informed PCB earlier today that they will be playing the first Test as per schedule.

A brief statement shared by Pakistan Cricket Board said: “The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first PAKvENG Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium".

The officials decided to go ahead with an initial schedule for the red ball game as players passed a medical assessment earlier today, reports suggest.

England earlier boldly announced playing XI two days in advance however, changes are expected to the squad ahead of the game.

Earlier, a stomach bug swept through the visitor's camp on the eve of the game which initially wiped out at least more than dozen members of the touring group who were having diarrhea and vomiting.

Stokes-led squad bring their own chef to reduce the chances of illness on a trip to South Asian nation but got the bug. England team on Wednesday ruled out cases of food poisoning and Coronavirus, saying it's a viral infection.

